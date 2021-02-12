STEPSON: Neue Single 'Deeper Sleep' veröffentlicht
Die australische Hardcore-Band STEPSON hat mit 'Deeper Sleep' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom Debütalbum "Help Me, Help You", welches am 26.03.2021 via SharpTone Records erscheinen wird.
Die Band sagt zum Song. "Everyone at some point has had a dream or nightmare that feels all too real. The lyrics of 'Deeper Sleep' represent that, but more specifically, the way we get treated if we have done something to someone we love in a larger-than-life dream and they have projected it back onto us."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Learning To Let Go
Run
Deeper Sleep
Who Are We
The Entire History Of You
I Wish
Dilemma
Come With Me
Hush feat. Zach Britt
The Shift, The Blur
Say Something
