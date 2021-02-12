STEPSON: Neue Single 'Deeper Sleep' veröffentlicht

Die australische Hardcore-Band STEPSON hat mit 'Deeper Sleep' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom Debütalbum "Help Me, Help You", welches am 26.03.2021 via SharpTone Records erscheinen wird.



Die Band sagt zum Song. "Everyone at some point has had a dream or nightmare that feels all too real. The lyrics of 'Deeper Sleep' represent that, but more specifically, the way we get treated if we have done something to someone we love in a larger-than-life dream and they have projected it back onto us."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

Learning To Let Go

Run

Deeper Sleep

Who Are We

The Entire History Of You

I Wish

Dilemma

Come With Me

Hush feat. Zach Britt

The Shift, The Blur

Say Something

