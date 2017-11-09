STEVE HACKETT: "Wuthering Heights, Live In Birmingham" DVD im Anmarsch
40 Jahre ist da letzte Album der Britprogger GENESIS her, auf dem Steve Hackett zu hören ist. Das nimmt der Gitarrist zum Anlass, ein Live-Paket zu schnüren aus 2 DVDs+2 CDs, oder auch als Blu-Ray, auf dem sein Auftritt in Birmingham während der letzten Tour mit dem Namen "Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett" verewigt ist. Auf dieser Tour hat er besagtes GENESIS-Album namens "Wind And Wuthering" geehrt, indem er gleich fünf Lieder live präsentierte. Hier ist die 2CD + 2DVD Digipak Trackliste:
CD 1:
1 Every Day
2. El Nino
3. The Steppes
4. In the Skeleton Gallery
5. Behind the Smoke
6. Serpentine Song
7. Rise Again
8. Shadow of the Hierophant
CD 2:
1 One For the Vine*
2. Acoustic Improvisation
3. Blood on the Rooftops*
4. In That Quiet Earth*
5. Afterglow*
6. Dance on a Volcano*
7. Inside and Out*
8. Firth of Fifth*
9. The Musical Box*
10. Los Endos*
(* Genesis track)
DVD 1 - Concert Part 1:
1 Every Day
2. El Nino
3. The Steppes
4. In the Skeleton Gallery
5. Behind the Smoke
6. Serpentine Song
7. Rise Again
8. Shadow of the Hierophant
- Bonus -
Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham - Behind the Scenes Documentary 32:32
DVD 2 - Concert Part 2:
1 One For the Vine*
2. Acoustic Improvisation
3. Blood on the Rooftops*
4. In That Quiet Earth*
5. Afterglow*
6. Dance on a Volcano*
7. Inside and Out*
8. Firth of Fifth*
9. The Musical Box*
10. Los Endos*
(* Genesis track)
- Bonus -
Official videos
Behind the Smoke
Fifty Miles from the North Pole
West to East
Das gute Stück wird am 26. Januar über Inside Out in die Läden kommen.
