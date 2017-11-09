40 Jahre ist da letzte Album der Britprogger GENESIS her, auf dem Steve Hackett zu hören ist. Das nimmt der Gitarrist zum Anlass, ein Live-Paket zu schnüren aus 2 DVDs+2 CDs, oder auch als Blu-Ray, auf dem sein Auftritt in Birmingham während der letzten Tour mit dem Namen "Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett" verewigt ist. Auf dieser Tour hat er besagtes GENESIS-Album namens "Wind And Wuthering" geehrt, indem er gleich fünf Lieder live präsentierte. Hier ist die 2CD + 2DVD Digipak Trackliste:

CD 1:

1 Every Day

2. El Nino

3. The Steppes

4. In the Skeleton Gallery

5. Behind the Smoke

6. Serpentine Song

7. Rise Again

8. Shadow of the Hierophant



CD 2:

1 One For the Vine*

2. Acoustic Improvisation

3. Blood on the Rooftops*

4. In That Quiet Earth*

5. Afterglow*

6. Dance on a Volcano*

7. Inside and Out*

8. Firth of Fifth*

9. The Musical Box*

10. Los Endos*

(* Genesis track)



- Bonus -

Official videos

Behind the Smoke

Fifty Miles from the North Pole

West to East

Das gute Stück wird am 26. Januar über Inside Out in die Läden kommen.