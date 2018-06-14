STORMWITCH mit neuem Video zu 'Odin's Ravens'

Aus dem neuen Album "Bound To The Witch", das am 29. Juni veröffentlicht werden wird, dürfen wir jetzt 'Odins Ravens' hören: Youtube.

Das Album wird als Jewel-Case-CD und limitierte Vinyl-Ausgabe mit elf Liedern veröffentlicht werden, aber auch als Digipak mit drei Bonustiteln:

Songs Of Steel

Odins Ravens

The Choir Of The Dead

Bound To The Witch

Arya

Stormwitch

Life Is Not A Dream

King George

Ancient Times

The Ghost Of Mansfield Park

Nightingale

Stronger Than Heaven (Digipak only)

Rats In The Attic (Digipak only)

Priest Of Evil (Digipak only)