STORMWITCH mit neuem Video zu 'Odin's Ravens'
14.06.2018 | 19:54
Songs Of Steel
Aus dem neuen Album "Bound To The Witch", das am 29. Juni veröffentlicht werden wird, dürfen wir jetzt 'Odins Ravens' hören: Youtube.
Das Album wird als Jewel-Case-CD und limitierte Vinyl-Ausgabe mit elf Liedern veröffentlicht werden, aber auch als Digipak mit drei Bonustiteln:
Songs Of Steel
Odins Ravens
The Choir Of The Dead
Bound To The Witch
Arya
Stormwitch
Life Is Not A Dream
King George
Ancient Times
The Ghost Of Mansfield Park
Nightingale
Stronger Than Heaven (Digipak only)
Rats In The Attic (Digipak only)
Priest Of Evil (Digipak only)
