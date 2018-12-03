SUMMER BREEZE 2019: DEICIDE ist dabei!

Der neueste Zugang für Dinkelsbühl ist DEICIDE, die sich wie folgt ins Billing einreiht:

AFTER THE BURIAL, AVATAR, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, DEICIDE, EMPEROR, GAAHLS WIRD, HAMMERFALL, KING DIAMOND, KNASTERBART, LIONHEART, MESHUGGAH, OF MICE AND MEN, ZEAL AND ARDOR.

Tickets für das vom 15. bis 18. August in Dinkelsbühl stattfindende Festival gibt es über die Festivalwebseite noch bis zum 12. Februar zum Sonderpreis von 122 Euro zzgl. Gebühren.

