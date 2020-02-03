SUPERSUCKERS im März/April auf Tour

Die selbsternannte "Greatest Rock´n`Roll Band in the World" kommt im März / April zu uns auf Tour um auch Stücke ihres neuen am 7. Februar über SPV erscheinenden Albums "Play That Rock N' Roll" vorzusellen.

SUPERSUCKERS Tourdaten 2020



19.03. München - Folks Club

20.03. Stuttgart - Goldmark's

21.03. Kempten - mySkyLounge

22.03. Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

23.03. CH-Solothurn - Kofmehl

24.03. Köln - Sonic Ballroom

25.03. Kassel - Goldgrube

26.03. Berlin - Wild At Heart

27.03. Weinheim - Cafe Central

28.03. Bremen - Tower

08.04. Hamburg - Knust

09.04. Coesfeld – Fabrik



Hier könnt ihr euch zur Eintsimmung die aktuelle Single 'You Ain't The Boss Of Me' anhören: