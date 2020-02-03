SUPERSUCKERS im März/April auf Tour
Kommentieren
Die selbsternannte "Greatest Rock´n`Roll Band in the World" kommt im März / April zu uns auf Tour um auch Stücke ihres neuen am 7. Februar über SPV erscheinenden Albums "Play That Rock N' Roll" vorzusellen.
SUPERSUCKERS Tourdaten 2020
19.03. München - Folks Club
20.03. Stuttgart - Goldmark's
21.03. Kempten - mySkyLounge
22.03. Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
23.03. CH-Solothurn - Kofmehl
24.03. Köln - Sonic Ballroom
25.03. Kassel - Goldgrube
26.03. Berlin - Wild At Heart
27.03. Weinheim - Cafe Central
28.03. Bremen - Tower
08.04. Hamburg - Knust
09.04. Coesfeld – Fabrik
Hier könnt ihr euch zur Eintsimmung die aktuelle Single 'You Ain't The Boss Of Me' anhören:
- Quelle:
- SPV
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- supersuckers you aint the boss of me play that rock n roll
0 Kommentare