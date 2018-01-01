Pünktlich um 00:00 Uhr heute morgen startete der Vorverkauf der Tickets für das Stoned From The Underground 2018. Gleichzeitig wurde die nächste Welle an Bands angespült, die Besucher dürfen sich auf BONGZILLA, SONS OF OTIS, DOPETHRONE und THE DEVIL AND THE ALMIGHTY BLUES freuen.

Quelle: caligula666.de Redakteur: Mathias Freiesleben Tags: stoned from the underground 2018 bongzilla sons of otis dopethrone und the devil and the almighty blues bandbestätigung doom stoner psychedelic hard rock