TANKARD kehrt zu Nuclear Blast zurück

Wie die deutsche Thrash-Institution gerade auf der Facebook-Seite mitteilte, sind die vier Hessen zum Label Nuclear Blast zurückgekehrt. Das die beiden sich lieb haben, beweist wohl folgender "Dialog", den Uwe Buffo Schnädelbach auf seiner Facebookseite wiedergibt:

Frontman Gerre comments:

"One thing is clear: the best band in the world must of course be the best label ................................ ..... Seriously though, we are thrilled to continue the successful collaboration with Nuclear Blast, knowing that we are in good hands and will continue to give everything to the next 36 years of Tankard! Cheers! "

Flori of Nuclear Blast adds:

"Of course we are happy that the last album 'One Foot In The Grave' was not meant literally and that the band would like to release more albums…this does however mean that we have to stock up on beer again! We also look forward to the next 36 years of TANKARD! Cheers!"

Na dann. Das nächste TANKARD-Album ist übrigens für 2020 geplant.

