TEXAS METAL OUTLAWS: All-Star-Projekt Album und Video

Das selbstbetitelte Album wird uns am 26. Oktober erreichen. Hier ist eine Hörprobe in Form des Liedes: Youtube.

Jeder einzelne Song wurde von einem anderen All-Star-Line-Up eingespielt, dabei waren diese Musiker:

Jason McMaster (WATCHTOWER, DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH, IGNITOR, EVIL UNITED)

Stuart Laurence (AGONY COLUMN, IGNITOR)

Donnie Van Stavern (S.A. SLAYER, RIOT, PITBULL DAYCARE)

Felix Griffin (D.R.I. , BAT)

Robb Bockman (WITCHES MARK, UADA)

Scott Palmer (WITCHES MARK, BYFIST, DEMONTUARY)

Carlos Zema (IMMORTAL GUARDIAN, VOUGAN, HEAVEN'S GUARDIAN, OUTWORLD, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP)

Billy Dansfiell (AGONY COLUMN, IGNITOR, E.K.U., ZERO PERCENT)

Ross The Boss Friedman (MANOWAR, DEATH DEALER, ROSS THE BOSS BAND, THE DICTATORS)

Cody Gilliland (IMMORTAL GUARDIAN)

Richie Turner (AGONY COLUMN)

Chris Alaniz (AGONY COLUMN, CHEETAH CHROME)

Mike Soliz (MILITIA, ASSALANT, OBLIVION KNIGHT)

Mark Zammaron (ODOMETER, LAS CRUCES, WICKED ANGEL, PASSAGE TEMPLE)

Pat Doyle (IGNITOR, THE OFFENDERS)

Michael Paul Toupin (RAGING SAINT, FORCE OF RAGE)

Al Berlanga (SYRUS)

Stan Martinez (TARGET 7, SOCIAL SLUT)

James Rivera (HELSTAR, DISTANT THUNDER, DESTINY'S END, SEVEN WITCHES, MALICE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AGENT STEEL, SHADOWKEEP)

Larry Barragan (HELSTAR, ETERNITY BLACK, SANTA OSCURIDAD)

Stony Grantham (SHADOWKEEP, BYFIST)

Brendon Bigelow (IGNITOR, DEATH OF MILLIONS)

Logan Orlando Perez (AGAINST THE PLAGUES, VEX, WHORE OF BABYLON)

Robert Williams (IGNITOR, Witches Mark)

Wer es noch geauer wissen will, hier ist jeder Song im Getail:

'Texas Metal Outlaws'

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums



'Malt Liquor Maniac'

Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Robb Bockman - Guitar

Scott Palmer - Drums



'Rebel Years'

Carlos Zema - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Ross The Boss Friedman - Guitar solo

Billy Dansfiell - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums



'Black and Green'

Richie Turner - Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Robert Williams - Guitar

Billy Dansfiell- Bass

Chris Alaniz - Drums



'Running from the Law' [Riot cover]

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Mike Soliz - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums



'Sound of Scorn'

Mark Zammaron - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Pat Doyle - Drums



'Within the Spell'

Michael Paul Toupin - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Al Berlanga - Guitar solo

Stan Martinez - Bass

Scott Palmer - Drums



'Echoes of Memory'

James Rivera - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Larry Barragan - Guitar solo

Stony Grantham - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums



'That's What Friends are For'

(Original recording by Dionne Warwick / Reworked by Williams/Laurence of Texas Metal Outlaws with lyrics by Williams)

Logan Orlando Perez - Vocals

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Brendon Bigelow - Bass

Pat Doyle - Drums