Ja, richtig gehört, THERION wird am 9. Februar eine Metal-Oper veröffentlichen mit dem Titel "Beloved Antichrist", Nuclear Blast wird das Werk als 3-CD-Digibook, 3-CD-Digibook mit dem Coverbild auf Leinwand und als 6-fach-Vinyl-Box veröffentlichen. Zu dem monumentalen Album gibt es bereits ein Video zu dem Titel 'Temple Of New Jerusalem': Youtube.

Ja, das klingt genau nach der Beschreibung. Und hier ist der Beweis für die Monumentalität:

Trackliste:

Disc 1

1. Turn From Heaven 3:07

2. Where Will You Go? 2:15

3. Through Dust, Through Rain 5:01

4. Signs Are Here 4:21

5. Never Again 2:20

6. Bring Her Home 3:59

7. The Solid Black Beyond 3:47

8. The Crowning Of Splendour 3:34

9. Morning Has Broken 6:39

10. Garden Of Peace 3:25

11. Our Destiny 2:41

12. Anthem 4:18

13. The Palace Ball 5:20

14. Jewels From Afar 4:22

15. Hail Caesar! 5:10

16. What Is Wrong? 2:07

17. Nothing But My Name 3:02



Disc 2

1. The Arrival Of Apollonius 5:07

2. Pledging Loyalty 2:56

3. Night Reborn 3:57

4. Dagger Of God 3:32

5. Temple Of New Jerusalem 4:01

6. The Lions Roar 3:43

7. Bringing The Gospel 4:44

8. Laudate Dominum 5:00

9. Remaining Silent 2:56

10. Behold Antichrist 4:40

11. Cursed By The Fallen 2:00

12. Resurrection 3:41

13. To Where I Weep 5:57

14. Astral Sophia 5:42

15. Thy Will Be Done! 4:37



Disc 3

1. Shoot Them Down! 3:49

2. Beneath The Starry Skies 4:26

3. Forgive Me 9:41

4. The Wasteland Of My Heart 3:24

5. Burning The Palace 8:22

6. Prelude To War 0:38

7. Day Of Wrath 4:13

8. Rise To War 3:47

9. Time Has Come / Final Battle 2:56

10. My Voyage Carries On 3:52

11. Striking Darkness 2:04

12. Seeds Of Time 1:38

13. To Shine Forever 2:06

14. Theme Of Antichrist 3:31