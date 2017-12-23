THERION: "Beloved Antichrist"-Oper
Kommentieren
Ja, richtig gehört, THERION wird am 9. Februar eine Metal-Oper veröffentlichen mit dem Titel "Beloved Antichrist", Nuclear Blast wird das Werk als 3-CD-Digibook, 3-CD-Digibook mit dem Coverbild auf Leinwand und als 6-fach-Vinyl-Box veröffentlichen. Zu dem monumentalen Album gibt es bereits ein Video zu dem Titel 'Temple Of New Jerusalem': Youtube.
Ja, das klingt genau nach der Beschreibung. Und hier ist der Beweis für die Monumentalität:
Trackliste:
Disc 1
1. Turn From Heaven 3:07
2. Where Will You Go? 2:15
3. Through Dust, Through Rain 5:01
4. Signs Are Here 4:21
5. Never Again 2:20
6. Bring Her Home 3:59
7. The Solid Black Beyond 3:47
8. The Crowning Of Splendour 3:34
9. Morning Has Broken 6:39
10. Garden Of Peace 3:25
11. Our Destiny 2:41
12. Anthem 4:18
13. The Palace Ball 5:20
14. Jewels From Afar 4:22
15. Hail Caesar! 5:10
16. What Is Wrong? 2:07
17. Nothing But My Name 3:02
Disc 2
1. The Arrival Of Apollonius 5:07
2. Pledging Loyalty 2:56
3. Night Reborn 3:57
4. Dagger Of God 3:32
5. Temple Of New Jerusalem 4:01
6. The Lions Roar 3:43
7. Bringing The Gospel 4:44
8. Laudate Dominum 5:00
9. Remaining Silent 2:56
10. Behold Antichrist 4:40
11. Cursed By The Fallen 2:00
12. Resurrection 3:41
13. To Where I Weep 5:57
14. Astral Sophia 5:42
15. Thy Will Be Done! 4:37
Disc 3
1. Shoot Them Down! 3:49
2. Beneath The Starry Skies 4:26
3. Forgive Me 9:41
4. The Wasteland Of My Heart 3:24
5. Burning The Palace 8:22
6. Prelude To War 0:38
7. Day Of Wrath 4:13
8. Rise To War 3:47
9. Time Has Come / Final Battle 2:56
10. My Voyage Carries On 3:52
11. Striking Darkness 2:04
12. Seeds Of Time 1:38
13. To Shine Forever 2:06
14. Theme Of Antichrist 3:31
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- therion beloved antichrist temple of new jerusalem
0 Kommentare