THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER mit neuem Video zu 'Matriarch'

Am 6. Oktober wird das achte Album der US Amerikaner über Metal Blade erscheinen und den Titel "Nightbringers" tragen. Vorher kann man sich bereits zwei Stücke des kommenden Albums anhören, das folgende Lieder beinhalten wird:

1. Widowmaker

2. Of God and Serpent, Of Spectre and Snake

3. Matriarch

4. Nightbringers

5. Jars

6. Kings of the Nightworld

7. Catacomb Hecatomb

8. As Good as Dead

9. The Lonely Deceased

und in diesen Versionen veröffentlicht werden wird:

-Standard Digipak (10-Panel "Cross") CD

-Limited Edition Digipak (10-Panel "Cross") CD w/ 5 Bonus Tracks (EU Exclusive)

-Cassette (USA Exclusive - limited to 500 Copies)

-Split Translucent Red / Black Vinyl (USA Exclusive - 800 Copies)

-Translucent Red (USA Exclusive - 600 Copies)

-Translucent Red w/ Black Swirls (USA Exclusive - 300 Copies)

-Clear w/ Black Swirls (USA Exclusive - 300 Copies)

-White / Red Marble Vinyl (USA Exclusive - 200 Copies)

-180g Black Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 1000 Copies)

-Translucent Red / Black Marbled Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 500 Copies)

-White Vinyl (EU Exclusive - 300 Copies)

-Opaque Red / Black Splatter Vinyl (EU Impericon Exclusive - 200 Copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Jetzt aber endlich Musik: Hier ist 'Matriarch': Youtube.

und hier ist der Titeltrack 'Nightbringers': Youtube.