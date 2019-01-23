THE END OF THE OCEAN: Single 'Desire' vom neuen Album "Aire" veröffentlicht
Die in Columbus (Ohio) ansässige Post-Rock-Band THE END OF THE OCEAN hat vergangene Woche ihr neues Album "Aire" via Rude Records/Equal Vision Records veröffentlicht. Dazu präsentiert die Formation nun die Single 'Desire'.
Die Band sagt dazu: "It has been roughly seven years that these songs have resided within us. Whether we consciously knew it or not, they were brewing and restless in our psyche. With this record now fully realized and recorded, we couldn’t be happier to share it. This record is for us. And this record is for you, too."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. endure
02. bravado
03. jubilant
04. self
05. homesick
06. forsaken
07. redemption
08. ascend
09. desire
10. birthright
