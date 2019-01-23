THE END OF THE OCEAN: Single 'Desire' vom neuen Album

Die in Columbus (Ohio) ansässige Post-Rock-Band THE END OF THE OCEAN hat vergangene Woche ihr neues Album "Aire" via Rude Records/Equal Vision Records veröffentlicht. Dazu präsentiert die Formation nun die Single 'Desire'.

Die Band sagt dazu: "It has been roughly seven years that these songs have resided within us. Whether we consciously knew it or not, they were brewing and restless in our psyche. With this record now fully realized and recorded, we couldn’t be happier to share it. This record is for us. And this record is for you, too."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



01. endure

02. bravado

03. jubilant

04. self

05. homesick

06. forsaken

07. redemption

08. ascend

09. desire

10. birthright