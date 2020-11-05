THE HARPS präsentiert neuen Clip

Die griechische Band THE HARPS veröffentlichte kürzlich das neue Video 'Mistress of the Night'. Der Clip wurde von Alex Rummer und Sängerin Andry Lagiou selbst produziert.







“This video is about standing for women and equality, it's against sexism, racism in job opportunities, personal relatioships etc that women feel everyday by men in their lives. This happens since the ancient and medieval times till our days, nothing has really changed, BUT the women will rise up, right now!“ sagt Andry über den Song.