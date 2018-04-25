THE NEAL MORSE BAND: Live-DVD mit Mike Portnoy

Neal Morse nennt es "eine epische Nacht einer epischen Tour". Am 15. Juni wird das Dokument als Blu-ray und als 2CD/2DVD-Paket erhältlich sein. "The Similitude of a Dream: Live in Tilburg 2017", das mit vielen Gästen aufwarten kann wie Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer und Randy George, kann bereits vorbestellt werden Die ersten 200 Besteller werden ein von Neal signiertes Exemplar erhalten. Wer bestellen möchte, kann dies auf der Webseite von Radiant Records tun.

Hier ist die Trackliste des Werkes:

Disc One:

1. Intro

2. Long Day

3. Overture

4. The Dream

5. City of Destruction

6. We Have Got to Go

7. Makes No Sense

8. Draw the Line

9. The Slough

10. Back to the City

11. The Ways of a Fool

12. So Far Gone

13. Breath of Angels

(Total Time - 54:45)



Disc Two:

1. Slave to Your Mind

2. Shortcut to Salvation

3. The Man in the Iron Cage

4. The Road Called Home

5. Sloth

6. Freedom Song

7. I'm Running

8. The Mask

9. Confrontation

10. The Battle

11. Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

12. Momentum

13. Author of Confusion

14. Agenda

15. The Call

(Total Time - 1:33:35)

Und hier ist ein Appetithappen: Youtube.