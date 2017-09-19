THE OBSESSED: Re-Release des Debütalbums

Relapse Records wird am 17. November das ursprünglich 1990 veröffentlichte Album als erweiterte Ausgabe wieder veröffentlichen. Die Doppel-CD oder das Doppel-Vinyl werden dabei die alten CONCRETE CANCER Demos als Bonus beinhalten sowie einen kompletten Live-Gig von 1985 und damit diese beeindruckende Trackliste bieten:

1. Tombstone Highway

2. The Way She Fly

3. Forever Midnight

4. Ground Out

5. Fear Child

6. Freedom

7. Red Disaster

8. Inner Turmoil

9. River of Soul

10. Concrete Cancer (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

11. Feelingz (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

12. Mental Kingdom (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

13. Hiding Masque (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

14. Ground Out - Feelingz (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

15. Concrete Cancer (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

16. No Blame (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

17. Mental Kingdom (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

18. Tombstone Highway (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

19. Iron and Stone (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

20. Rivers of Soul (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

21. Sittin on a Grave (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

22. Freedom (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

23. Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985

Das Stück 'The Way She Fly' gibt es in der neu abgemischten Version bereits als Video zu sehen: Youtube.