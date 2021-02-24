THE OFFSPRING kündigt neues Album an, neue Single veröffentlicht!

THE OFFSPRING hat für den 16.04.2021 das neue Album "Let The Bad Times Roll" angekündigt (Via Concord). Es handelt sich um das 10. Studioalbum und das erste Album seit 2012 ("Days Go By").

Zudem wurde zum Titeltrack eine neue Single inklusive Lyric-Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63FCtOonsjw

Die Tracklist von "Let The Bad Times Roll" liest sich wie folgt:

01. This Is Not Utopia (2:38)

02. Let The Bad Times Roll (3:18)

03. Behind Your Walls (3:21)

04. Army Of One (3:11)

05. Breaking These Bones (2:46)

06. Coming For You (3:48 )

07. We Never Have Sex Anymore (3:30)

08. In The Hall Of The Mountain King (1:00)

09. The Opioid Diaries (3:01)

10. Hassan Chop (2:20)

11. Gone Away (3:16)

12. Lullaby (1:12)