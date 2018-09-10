THE ORDER OF APOLLYON: Neuer Song 'Trident Of Flesh' vom kommenden Album

Die französische Black-Death-Metal-Band ORDER OF APOLLYON wird am 26.10.2018 ihr neues Album "Moriah" via Agonia Records veröffentlichen. Aus diesem Werk wurde jetzt der Song 'Trident Of Flesh' herausgebracht.



Sänger "BST" sagt zum neuen Album folgendes: "This third full-length release is without a doubt the most coherent and mature work we've ever put out. The fact that we have had for the first time in the band's history a stable line-up of devoted individuals with similar goals made this possible, and filled the production process with powerful creative energy".

