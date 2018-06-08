THE SEA WITHIN: Neues Video

Das neue Lied, das aus dem am 22. Juni erscheinenden Debutalbum, stammt, heißt'Goodbye': Youtube.

Die Prog-Supergroup bestehend aus Roine Stolt (TRANSATLANTIC, THE FLOWER KINGS), Daniel Gildenlöw (PAIN OF SALVATION), Jonas Reingold (STEVE HACKETT, THE FLOWER KINGS, KARMAKANIC, THE TANGENT), Tom Brislin (YES SYMPHONIC, RENAISSANCE, SPIRALING, DEBORAH HARRY) & Marco Minnemann (THE ARISTOCRATS, STEVEN WILSON, UK, JOE SATRIANI) und die Scheibe, die bereits über Inside Out vorbestellt werden kann, wird folgende Lieder enthalten:

Disc 1:

1. Ashes of Dawn

2. They Know My Name

3. The Void

4. An Eye for an Eye for an Eye

5. Goodbye

6. Sea Without

7. Broken Cord

8. The Hiding of the Truth



Disc 2:

1. The Roaring Silence

2. Where Are You Going?

3. Time

4. Denise