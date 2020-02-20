THE SIGN Records schickt 5 Bands zum THE SIGN FEST
Kommentieren
20.02.2020 | 21:55
Das schwedische Label THE SIGN RECORDS veranstaltet in Deutschland eine dreiteilige neue Festivalreihe. Mit dabei sind: NIGHT, MÄRVEL, HYPNOS, HOT BREATH und LUCIFER STAR Machine... und das sind die Termine
21.05.2020 Berlin – Cassiopeia
22.05,2020 Frankfurt – Das Bett
23.05.2020 Dortmund - Junkjard
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- the sign records the sign fest hot breath lucifer star machine märvel hypnos classic rock hard rock tour mai 2020 powermetalde
0 Kommentare