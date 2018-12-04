THORNBRIDGE: Neues Album für 2019 angekündigt

Die deutschen Power-Metaller THORNBRIDGE veröffentlichen am 08. Februar 2019 ihr neues, "Theatrical Masterpiece" betiteltes Album via Massacre Records. Zu kaufen gibt es das Ganze dann in folgenden Formaten: CD, Ltd. Vinyl LP, Stream und Download.

Folgende Titel enthält "Theatrical Masterpiece":

1. Take To The Oars

2. Theatrical Masterpiece

3. Keeper Of The Royal Treasure

4. Revelation

5. Demon In Your Heart

6. Journey To The Other Side

7. Ember In The Winter Grove

8. Trace Of Destruction

9. The Helmsman

10. Set The Sails

11. The Dragon's Sleeping



Für Mix und Mastering zeigte sich niemand geringeres als Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann in den GREENMAN STUDIOS zuständig. Das Artwork stammt von Juanjo Castellano Rosado.