THRASH LA REINE: Videoclip zur EP
08.05.2019 | 23:08
Die franko-kanadische Thrash-Band THRASH LA REINE hat auf YouTube ein Video zu 'Le Rédempteur' veröffentlicht. Die Nummer ist aus der EP "La Foi, La Loi, La Croix", die am 31. Mai erscheinen soll.
