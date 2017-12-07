TITAN FORCE - Headliner beim Metal Assault
Wie die Veranstalter des "Metal Assault" heute bekanntgegeben haben, wird die achte Auflage des Festivals niemand Geringeres als die Colorado-Prog-Power-Legende TITAN FORCE um die Gebrüder Flores und Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (JAG PANZER, SATAN'S HOST) headlinen.
Hier das gesamte Billing des "Metal Assault VIII":
TITAN FORCE (USA)
ASHBURY (USA)
AIR RAID (SWE)
VISIGOTH (USA)
MYSTIC (SWE)
BOOZE CONTROL (GER)
17. Februar 2018
Posthalle Würzburg
