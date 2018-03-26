TSJUDER: Alte EP ganz neu

Die Norweger werden ihre erste EP "Throne of the Goat" am 8. Juni über Season Of Mist neu veröffentlichen, doch haben sie die EP quasi doppelt in die Rillen gepresst, denn die neue Ausgabe enthält die Originalstücke und eine Neueinspielung aus dem Jahr 2017, so dass sich die Trackliste wie folgt liest:

1. Intro (0:53)

2. Throne of the Goat (3:59)

3. Dying Spirits (5:41)

4. Outro (1:20)

5. Intro (0:46)

6. Throne of the Goat (4:34)

7. Dying Spirits (05:29)

8. Outro (1:09)

Wer mal reinlauschen will, kann das bei 'Throne Of The Goat' tun: Youtube.