TWITCHING TONGUES: Album am Freitag, Kostproben
Am 9. März wird Metal Blade das Album "Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred" der TWITCHING TONGUES veröffentlichen, und zwar in diesen Versionen:
- CD
- Ultra clear vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies - USA exclusive)
- Metallic gold/black split vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)
- Metallica gold w/ black smoke vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)
- Ultra clear w/ black smoke and metallic gold splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies via Closed Casket)
- Black w/ bronze splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Beer inside grey split vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive) (Was bitte ist das denn für eine Farbe?)
Dazu gibt es ganz aktuell noch ein weiteres Video zu dem Lied 'Gaining Purpose': Youtube.
Das vierte Album der Hartwurstler kann schon bei Metal Blade vorbestellt werden und wird folgende Lieder enthalten:
1. AWOL (State of the Union)
2. Harakiri
3. Kill for You
4. T.F.R.
5. Forgive & Remember
6. Gaining Purpose
7. Long Gone
8. The Sound of Pain
9. Defection (Union of the State)
