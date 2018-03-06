TWITCHING TONGUES: Album am Freitag, Kostproben

Am 9. März wird Metal Blade das Album "Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred" der TWITCHING TONGUES veröffentlichen, und zwar in diesen Versionen:

- CD

- Ultra clear vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies - USA exclusive)

- Metallic gold/black split vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)

- Metallica gold w/ black smoke vinyl + download card (limited to 250 copies - USA exclusive)

- Ultra clear w/ black smoke and metallic gold splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 500 copies via Closed Casket)

- Black w/ bronze splatter vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Beer inside grey split vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive) (Was bitte ist das denn für eine Farbe?)

Dazu gibt es ganz aktuell noch ein weiteres Video zu dem Lied 'Gaining Purpose': Youtube.

Das vierte Album der Hartwurstler kann schon bei Metal Blade vorbestellt werden und wird folgende Lieder enthalten:

1. AWOL (State of the Union)

2. Harakiri

3. Kill for You

4. T.F.R.

5. Forgive & Remember

6. Gaining Purpose

7. Long Gone

8. The Sound of Pain

9. Defection (Union of the State)