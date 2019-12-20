TYLOR DORY TRIO: Neues Album

Die in Edmonton beheimatete Progressive-Band TYLOR DORY TRIO wird am 21.12.2020 das neue Album "Unsought Salvation" veröffentlichen. Das komplette Album ist bereits im Stream bei MetalInsider.net zu finden. Ebenfalls ist ein Video zum neuen Song 'East Of Eden' verfügbar.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Righteous and the Rest (6:16)

2. Comatose (5:15)

3. The Fallen Man (5:45)

4. Dying Light (5:08)

5. The Spaces In Between (5:06)

6. East of Eden (5:49)

7. Glass Menagerie (5:28)

8. Marionettes (of Distant Masters) (4:37)

9. Into The Maelstrom (4:40)

10. Cenotaph (13:42)

