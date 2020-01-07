UFOMAMMUT: Drummer Vita Mammut verkündet seinen Ausstieg

Wie der Drummer Vita der italienischen Bombastdoomer UFOMAMMUT, gerade mitteilte, verläßt er nach 21 Jahren die Band wegen nicht lösbarer interner Probleme. Er kündugt weitere musikalische Aktivitäten an, klingt aber insgesamt sehr traurig und entschlossen.

Hello to all my friends and fans,

It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my departure from UFOMAMMUT. For the last almost 21 years I have been most honored to play on stage for you, meet you, or have a beer with you. This band has been my life and I have sacrificed everything to make it possible. However, the grave internal problems in the band and our lack of ability and will to solve them, give me no choice but to part ways with my band mates.

As you might imagine, coming to this decision is one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do. It means walking away from something I helped build from day one, and it does sadden me. So, know that this decision was not made easily or quickly, therefore, I have not made it lightly.

This situation was not something I really expected, planned or wanted to do. But, here I am and I know that at this point there is just no way I could go on.

It has been so amazing on this journey, and I will never forget it.

I have not given up music of course, and will be continuing on with my other projects. Music is my life and I will do and keep doing everything I can to continue on this path. Thank you ALL so much for all the love, support and shared good times we’ve had at shows I’ve played all over the world. It is YOU wonderful people that have helped me keep going all these many years, and I know that we will see one another again down the road. Until then, I wish you all the best.

The last thing, the most important. My special thanks go to Poia and Urlo for these 21 years of music together. I’m sure that without them, with different people, I couldn’t have reached all we did as a band. I wish Poia and Urlo my best for the future.

V



