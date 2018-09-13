UNDERTOW: Teaser-Videos zum neuen Album online
13.09.2018 | 12:09
UNDERTOW gibt in Form von Frontmann Joschi und Gitarrist Brandi in zwei kurzen Teaser-Videos Infos über Artwork, Songwriting und Inspiration zum kommenden "Reap The Storm" Album, welches am 21. September über El Puerto Records veröffentlicht wird.
Titel & Artwork
Inspiration & Songwriting
