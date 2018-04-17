UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018: Tagesaufteilung wurde veröffentlicht

Für das UNDER THE BLACK SUN Open Air in Friesack bei Berlin wurde die Tagesaufteilung bekannt gegeben.



Diese sieht folgendermaßen aus:



Donnerstag 05.07.2018

ANAL VOMIT (Peru)

AUTHOR (Finland)

FIN (USA)

STEINGRAB (Germany)

UTUK XUL (Columbia)



Freitag 06.05.2018

A CANOROUS QUINTET (Sweden)

ARCTURUS (Norway)

BATUSHKA (Poland)

DÉLÉTÈRE (Canada)

HALPHAS (Germany)

HORN (Germany)

MOSAIC (Germany)

OUTRE (Poland)

SCHRAT (Germany)

WITTR (USA)



Samstag 07.07.2018

777 (Germany / Austria)

BLOOD RED FOG (Finland)

CHAOS INVOCATION (Germany)

CIRITH GORGOR (NL)

HELLFIRE DEATHCULT (USA)

MASTER´S HAMMER (Cz Rep)

NOCTURNAL (Germany)

SHROUD OF SATAN (Germany)

SIGH (Japan)

THRONEUM (Poland)



Die genaue Running Order soll zeitnah folgen. Das UNDER THE BLACK SUN wird vom 05.07. - 07.07.2018 wieder auf der Freilichtbühne in Friesack stattfinden. Alle weiteren Informationen findet ihr auf der Festival-Homepage.



