UNEARTH: Neues Lyric-Video 'Survivalist'

UNEARTH veröffentlicht am 23.11.2018 das nunmehr siebte Album namens "Extinction[s]" via Century Media. Schaut hier das Lyric-Video zum Track 'Survivalist':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsYsP5TgAVM

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Incinerate

02. Dust

03. Survivalist

04. Cultivation Of Infection

05. The Hunt Begins

06. Hard Lines Downfall

07. King Of The Arctic

08. Sidewinder

09. No Reprisal

10. One With The Sun