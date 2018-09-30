UNEARTH: Neues Lyric-Video 'Survivalist'
30.09.2018 | 15:45
UNEARTH veröffentlicht am 23.11.2018 das nunmehr siebte Album namens "Extinction[s]" via Century Media. Schaut hier das Lyric-Video zum Track 'Survivalist':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsYsP5TgAVM
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Incinerate
02. Dust
03. Survivalist
04. Cultivation Of Infection
05. The Hunt Begins
06. Hard Lines Downfall
07. King Of The Arctic
08. Sidewinder
09. No Reprisal
10. One With The Sun
