Die Bostoner Metalcore-Band UNEARTH kommt mit ihrem Zweitwerk "The Oncoming Storm" zu späten Vinylehren. Metal Blade wird die Scheibe, in der sie Metalcore mit wirklich bemerkenswerten Gesangslinien spicken, am 26. Januar erneut veröffentlichen. Hier sind die Formate:

- 180g Black Vinyl

- orange-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- "flame" splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

- pumpkin orange marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 300)

- root beer marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 300)

- gold / black split vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 700)

Wer sicher gehen will, dass er die Farbe sener Wahl erhält, bestellt am besten bei EMP oder im Metal Blade Ebay Store vor.