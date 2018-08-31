UNLEASHED: Erste Single zum neuen Album

Am 26.10.2018 wird via Napalm Records das neue Album von UNLEASHED veröffentlicht. Es trägt den Namen "The Hund For White Christ". Daraus wurde jetzt die erste Single 'Lead Us Into War' inklusive Lyrik-Video herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1 Lead Us Into War

2 You Will Fall

3 Stand Your Ground

4 Gram

5 Terror Christ

6 They Rape The Land

7 The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall

8 The Hunt For White Christ

9 Vidaurgelmthul

10 By The Western Wall

11 Open To All The World

