URARV - Drummerin Trish bittet um Hilfe für Krebstherapie

Trish, die Schlagzeugerin der norwegischen Avantgarde-Schwarzmetaller URARV ist leider an Brustkrebs erkrankt und benötigt intensive medizinische Hilfe. Zwar werde der Großteil der Kosten durch die staatliche Heilfürsorge gedeckt, doch müsse man mit einer erheblichen Selbstbeteiligung rechnen, weshalb die Band ihre Fans bittet, Trish über GoFundMe oder direkt über PayPal zu unterstützen. Das Ziel sei, ca. 20.000 norwegische Kronen oder 2.000 Euro zu sammeln. Sollte die erzielte Spende die tatsächlichen Behandlungskosten übersteigen, werde man den Restbetrag für die Krebsforschung spenden.

Die Redaktion von POWERMETAL.de wünscht Trish alles Gute für eine erfolgreiche Behandlung und vollständige Genesung.

Hier der Spendenaufruf im unveränderten Wortlaut:

Dear Urarv Fans!

As some of you might have heard already,

our beloved drummer, Trish was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

This has been quite a shock to all of us. We of course stand by her as a band through these trying times, and we want to aid her in this battle as much as we can.

However we can not win this battle alone. Much of this process is covered by the state, but there will be expenses for some medicine and there might be costs regarding surgical reconstruction and other challenges during these hard times. Therefore we would like

to ask YOU to help Trish and help Urarv fight cancer.

We have started a fundraiser, where you can donate an amount

of your choice to help her cover the expenses of the coming surgical procedures. Right now we're still uncertain what the actual costs will be, but we are aiming to collect

20 000 nok (~2 000 euro). In case this amount will be more than sufficient to cover her treatment, we shall donate the rest to support research on breast cancer.

As of now, Urarv has 4147 followers on Facebook. If each one of you donated 5 nok, we could easily raise the needed amount, but we know this is not how it works.

We appreciate any donations made to any organization that funds the research on cancer.

We appreciate any help you can give us!

If you want to donate directly, you can use PayPal or Vipps.

PayPal: black.metal.punk@hotmail.com

Vipps: 936 34 902