USURPER: Details und Lyrik-Video zum neuen Album

Die in Chicago beheimatete Band USURPER wird am 22.03.2019 ihr sechstes Album "Lords Of The Permafrost" via Soulseller Records heraus bringen. Dazu wurde neben einem Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Lords Of The Permafrost' die Tracklist und das Cover veröffentlicht.



Die Band sagt dazu: "After a 14 year hiatus, Usurper are proud to return with our sixth full length album entitled, "Lords of the Permafrost". Back when we formed in 1993, we had the goal to create heavy, memorable songs with the anthemic quality of traditional Heavy Metal, combined with the heaviness of death metal, the fury of thrash metal, the atmosphere of black metal and the straight-forward, ass-kicking of 70's Hard Rock.... 25 years later, we feel we have stayed true to our original objective and have recorded the quintessential Usurper album. Lyrically these songs explore topics such as monster folklore, the paranormal and other obscure tales, all while being delivered with a lethal dose of Heavy Metal bravado. Usurper never have, and never will chase trends. We have only returned to bring our next chapter of metal to the Worldwide Warriors of Iron and Rust, and kick maximum ass!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Skull Splitter

2. Beyond the Walls of Ice

3. Lords of the Permafrost

4. Cemetery Wolf

5. Warlock Moon

6. Gargoyle

7. Black Tide Rising

8. Mutants of the Iron Age

