VELVET ACID CHRIST, EVI VINE, COPPELIUS und weitere Bands bestätigt
17.01.2019 | 21:40
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Diese sind:
VELVET ACID CHRIST (USA)
SYSTEM NOIRE (D)
META MEAT (F)
CREUX LIES (USA)
EVI VINE (GB)
THE CREEPSHOW (USA)
COPPELIUS (D)
M.I.N.E (D)
EMPATHY TEST (GB)
SCHATTENMANN (D)
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- www.wave-gotik-treffen.de
- Swen Reuter
- wgt 2019 wave gotik treffen 2019 leipzig markkleeberg agra velvet acid christ system noire meta meat creux lies evi vine the creepshow coppelius mine empathy test schattenmann
