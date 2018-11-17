VENOM streamt neuen Song 'Bring Out Your Dead'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht VENOM am 14.12.2018 das neue Album "Storm The Gates" via Spinefarm Records. Hört euch jetzt den Stream zum Song 'Bring Out Your Dead' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11LNac_Vlns

Die Tracklist von "Storm The Gates" liest sich so:

01. Bring Out Your Dead

02. Notorious

03. I Dark Lord

04. 100 Miles To Hell

05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)

06. Beaten To A Pulp

07. Destroyer

08. The Mighty Have Fallen

09. Over My Dead Body

10. Suffering Dictates

11. We The Loud

12. Immortal

13. Storm The Gates

Quelle: Band Redakteur: Jakob Ehmke Tags: venom neues album bring out your dead storm the gates