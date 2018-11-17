VENOM streamt neuen Song 'Bring Out Your Dead'!
17.11.2018 | 19:13
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht VENOM am 14.12.2018 das neue Album "Storm The Gates" via Spinefarm Records. Hört euch jetzt den Stream zum Song 'Bring Out Your Dead' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11LNac_Vlns
Die Tracklist von "Storm The Gates" liest sich so:
01. Bring Out Your Dead
02. Notorious
03. I Dark Lord
04. 100 Miles To Hell
05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
06. Beaten To A Pulp
07. Destroyer
08. The Mighty Have Fallen
09. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates
