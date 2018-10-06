VEONITY: Cover und Trackliste zum neuen Album

Die schwedische Metalband VEONITY will am 27. November ihre neue Langrille "Legend Of The Starborn" auf den Markt bringen. Hier gibt es schon mal die Trackliste:



1. Rise Again

2. Starborn

3. Guiding Light

4. Winds Of Asgard

5. Outcasts Of Eden

6. Sail Away

7. The Prophecy

8. Warrior Of The North

9. Gates Of Hell

10. Freedom Vikings

11. Lament

12. To The Gods

13. United We Stand

14. Beyond The Horizon (Bonus Track)

