VEONITY: Cover und Trackliste zum neuen Album
06.10.2018 | 17:06
Die schwedische Metalband VEONITY will am 27. November ihre neue Langrille "Legend Of The Starborn" auf den Markt bringen. Hier gibt es schon mal die Trackliste:
1. Rise Again
2. Starborn
3. Guiding Light
4. Winds Of Asgard
5. Outcasts Of Eden
6. Sail Away
7. The Prophecy
8. Warrior Of The North
9. Gates Of Hell
10. Freedom Vikings
11. Lament
12. To The Gods
13. United We Stand
14. Beyond The Horizon (Bonus Track)
