VIRGIN STEELE: 5-CD-Boxset zum Jubiläum

Zum 35. Wiegenfeste kredenzen uns die US-Metaller VIRGIN STEELE ein 5-CD-Boxset mit dem Titel "Seven Devils Moonshine", das am 23.11.2018 über Steamhammer/SPV erscheinen soll. Laut Mastermind und Sänger David DeFeis wird das Boxset zum einen Rereleases der beiden Compilation-Alben "Book Of Burning" (2002) und "Hymns Of Victory" (2001) enthalten, die jeweils um einen Bonustrack erweitert wurden, sowie zudem drei vollständige CDs mit ausschließlich neu aufgenommenen Stücken der Band. Hierbei handelt es sich sowohl um gänzlich neue Stücke, als auch um Neueinspielungen alter Stücke und um Coverversionen.

Hier könnt ihr nachlesen, was David DeFeis im Originalwortlaut zu dem Boxset zu sagen hat:

"Cheers, Greetings & Salutations Dear Ever Faithful Eternal Metal Listeners and Friends of the Musical Realm & Written Word Domain! I am putting pen to paper today to inform you all about what we have been doing over the past year and what this Box-Set you are now holding in your hands is all about, its backstory…how we arrived here at this place, and perhaps a bit more about where we might be heading.



As some of you may know we have been re-issuing the VIRGIN STEELE Catalogue bit by bit over the past several years, and in doing so we have consistently been adding copious amounts of Bonus Material to accompany all these various re-issue offerings. The last two albums scheduled as part of the re-issue campaign we began, are the albums: THE BOOK OF BURNING & HYMNS TO VICTORY. When those two albums first appeared they were released simultaneously, therefore we thought why not once again issue them at the exact same time, but…this time let’s include a brand new album and create a kind of Box Set package. Well…once we began planning and recording for such an endeavor we very soon accumulated far more material than what could possibly fit on one disc…so…we thought OK fine…we’ll plan on releasing two new discs chock full of new material to go along with these last two re-issues…and…shortly after that decision was made, we managed to record even more new material, so now we have in addition to the two re-issues, (which by the way do contain one bonus track each), well Friends we now have actually three brand new discs of VS material included within this special Box Set release!



I wish to stress the fact that what we have done here with our Box Set is include 3 brand new albums, not bundle in merely a collection of old bonus tracks we had hanging around for ages and ages… These 3 new discs contain either brand new original songs written and recorded within just these past few months, or brand new re-written covers of songs that we enjoy and felt could be re-cast in the VS style, or…new recordings of classic VS material done either in a special orchestral type setting or stripped way down and re-imagined in vastly different form. Again at the risk of repetition…these aren’t tracks that have been sitting around in the vaults waiting…these are all newly recorded tracks completed specifically for this particular Box Set release. I don’t know if anyone has ever done this kind of thing before, but we felt that for us it was absolutely necessary to do this, and it makes perfect sense for where we are…at this moment.



OK Friends with glass in hand as is only proper as proprietor of the Vineyard, I shall be your guide to this Netherworld and I shall discuss and try to reveal a bit of something about the “Spirit” and “Flavor” of each of the 5 Discs contained within this Epic Box Set we call: SEVEN DEVILS MOONSHINE.”





Das Boxset wird insgesamt 88 Songs enthalten, auf drei CDs ausschließlich neue Songs und Neueinspielungen, zudem gibt es einen Sticker und ein 24-seitiges Booklet. Hier findet ihr die Tracklisten, wie sie von SPV bekannt gegeben wurden:



CD 1 “Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)” Vintage 1 – Black Wine For Mourning

(new album)



1. SEVEN DEAD WITHIN

2. GREEN DUSK BLUES

3. PSYCHIC SLAUGHTER

4. BONEDUST (Orchestral Version)

5. HEARTS ON FIRE

6. CHILD OF THE MORNING STAR

7. MURDER IN HIGH-GLOSS RELIEF

8. FERAL

9. JUSTINE

10. PRINCESS AMY

11. WICKED GAME

Clouds Of Oblivion Medley (Tracks 12 & 13)

12. LITTLE WING

13. THE GODS DON’T REMEMBER…



CD 2 “Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)” Vintage 2 – Red Wine For Warning

(new album)



1. THE EVIL IN HER EYES (Piano & Vocal Version)

2. FEELIN’ ALRIGHT

3. SISTER MOON

Summertime Darkness Suite (Tracks 4, 5, & 6)

4. SWEATING INTO DAWN

5. SUMMERTIME

6. BLACK LEAVES SWIRL DOWN MY STREET

7. RIP OFF

The Gods Are Hungry Triptych (Tracks 8, 9, & 10)

8. THE GODS ARE HUNGRY POEM

9. THE POISONED WOUND

10. THE BIRTH OF BEAUTY

11. PROFESSION OF VIOLENCE…

12. ROCK STEADY

13. NUTSHELL

14. SLOW & EASY “INTRO”

15. JESUS JUST LEFT CHICAGO

Late Night Barroom Hoodoo Medley (Tracks 16, 17, 18, & 19)

16. SOUL KITCHEN

17.WHEN THE MUSIC’S OVER

18. CRAWLING KING SNAKE

19. WHEN THE MUSIC’S OVER “Reprise”

20. IMHULLU

The Drained White Suite (Tracks 21, 22, & 23)

21. AFTER DARK

22. WAKE THE DEAD

23. THE GRAVEYARD DANCE

24. THE TRIPLE GODDESS

25. TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)

26. TRANSFIGURATION (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)



CD 3 “Gothic Voodoo Anthems”

(new album)



1. I WILL COME FOR YOU (Orchestral Version)

2. QUEEN OF THE DEAD (Orchestral Version)

3. THE ORPHEUS TABOO (Orchestral Version)

4. KINGDOM OF THE FEARLESS (The Destruction Of Troy) (Orchestral version)

5. THE BLACK LIGHT BACCHANALIA (Orchestral Version)

6. ZEUS ASCENDANT

7. BY THE HAMMER OF ZEUS (And The Wrecking Ball Of Thor) (Orchestral Version)

The Gothic Voodoo Suite (Tracks 8, 9 & 10)

8. RUMANIAN FOLK DANCE No. 3 “PE LOC”

9. DELIRIUM “Excerpt”

10. SNAKESKIN VOODOO MAN (Orchestral Version)

11. THE ENCHANTER

The Fire & Ice Medley (Tracks 12, 13 & 14)

12. BONE CHINA

13. NO QUARTER

14. BONE CHINA “Reprise”

Passion In The French Quarter Medley (Tracks 15 & 16)

15. CHLOE DANCER

16. GENTLE GROOVE

17. DARKNESS-DARKNESS

18. DEATH LETTER BLUES

19. SPOONFUL



CD 4 “Hymns To Victory”

(re-release)



1. FLAMES OF THY POWER (From Blood They Rise)

2. THROUGH THE RING OF FIRE

3. INVICTUS

4. CROWN OF GLORY (UNSCARRED) (In Fury Mix)

5. KINGDOM OF THE FEARLESS (The Destruction Of Troy)

6. THE SPIRIT OF STEELE (Acoustic Version)

7. A SYMPHONY OF STEELE (Battle Mix)

8. THE BURNING OF ROME (Cry For Pompeii)

9. I WILL COME FOR YOU

10. DUST FROM THE BURNING & AMARANTH (Orchestral Versions) - Bonus Tracks

11. NOBLE SAVAGE (Long Lost Early Mix)

12. MISTS OF AVALON

13. EMALAITH



CD 5 “The Book Of Burning”

(re-release)



1. CONJURTION OF THE WATCHER

2. DON’T SAY GOODBYE (TONIGHT)

3. RAIN OF FIRE

4. ANNIHILATION

5. HELLFIRE WOMAN

6. CHILDREN OF THE STORM

7. THE CHOSEN ONES

8. THE SUCCUBUS

9. MINUET IN G MINOR

10. THE REDEEMER

11. I AM THE ONE

12. HOT AND WILD

13. BIRTH THROUGH FIRE

14. GUARDIANS OF THE FLAME

15. THE FINAL DAYS

16. A CRY IN THE NIGHT

17. QUEEN OF THE DEAD (Nordic Twilight Version) - Bonus Track