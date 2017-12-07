WEAPON UK - im Studio und bereit für die Aufnahmen
Die NWoBHM-Recken WEAPON UK sind inzwischen im Studio eingefallen, um dort ihr zweites reguläres Studioalbum aufzunehmen, das im kommenden Jahr auf Pure Steel Records erscheinen soll. Der Arbeitstitel ist einstweilen "Bullet Proof", ob es dabei bleibt, ist aber noch unklar.
Line-up:
Danny Hynes - Vocals
Jeff Summers - Guitars, Vocals
Tony Forsythe (ex-ROGUE MALE, OVERDRIVE) - Bass, Vocals
Darren Lee (ex-MIDNIGHT MESSIAH) - Drums
http://www.weapon-uk.com
https://www.facebook.com/Weapon.UK
https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheRealWeaponUK?src=hash
https://www.reverbnation.com/weaponuk
WEAPON UK @ PURE STEEL RECORDS
http://www.puresteel-records.com/bands/view/453/Weapon_UK
- Quelle:
- Pure Steel Records
- Redakteur:
- Rüdiger Stehle
- Tags:
- weapon uk pure steel midnight messiah rogue male overdrive nwobhm
