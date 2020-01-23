WEDNESDAY 13 macht gemeinsame Sache mit Christina Scabbia
23.01.2020 | 09:53
WEDNESDAY 13 veröffentlicht mit 'Monster' ein Lyrik-Video vom noch immer aktuellen Album "Necrophaze" bei welchem niemand Geringeres als Christina Scabbia von LACUNA COIL als Gastsängerin zu hören ist. YouTube.
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Mahoni Ledl
- Tags:
- wednesday 13 necrophaze monster lacuna coil christina scabbia
