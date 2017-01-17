WGT 2017: Weitere Bandbestätigungen
17.01.2017 | 20:53
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
JARBOE (USA) – exklusives Akustikkonzert
LEBANON HANOVER (GB)
SAIGON BLUE RAIN (F)
PRINCIPIA AUDIOMATICA (HR)
SHE PAST AWAY (TR)
SIXTH JUNE (SRB)
THE DEVIL AND THE UNIVERSE (A)
SYLVAINE (N)
ANGELS & AGONY (NL)
DA-SEIN (E) - Weltpremiere
Das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 findet vom 2. Juni bis 5. Juni 2017 in Leipzig statt.
