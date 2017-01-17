WGT 2017: Weitere Bandbestätigungen

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



JARBOE (USA) – exklusives Akustikkonzert

LEBANON HANOVER (GB)

SAIGON BLUE RAIN (F)

PRINCIPIA AUDIOMATICA (HR)

SHE PAST AWAY (TR)

SIXTH JUNE (SRB)

THE DEVIL AND THE UNIVERSE (A)

SYLVAINE (N)

ANGELS & AGONY (NL)

DA-SEIN (E) - Weltpremiere



Das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 findet vom 2. Juni bis 5. Juni 2017 in Leipzig statt.

