WGT 2019: JANUS, GOLDEN APES, XIV DARK CENTURIES und weitere Bands bestätigt
Kommentieren
10.03.2019 | 14:59
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
JANUS (D)
RHYS FULBER (CDN)
WELLE:ERDBALL (D)
KELLERMENSCH (DK)
LAURA CARBONE (D)
XIV DARK CENTURIES (D)
HELL-O-MATIC (D)
CUBANATE (GB)
GOLDEN APES (D) – Konzert zum 20. Bühnenjubiläum unterstützt durch STEVE HEWITT (LOVE AMONGST RUIN, ehemals PLACEBO)
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- Quelle:
- www.wave-gotik-treffen.de
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- wgt 2019 wave gotik treffen 2019 leipzig markkleeberg agra velvet acid christ janus rhys fulber welleerdball kellermensch laura carbone xiv dark centuries hell-o-matic cubanate golden apes steve hewitt placebo love amongst ruin
0 Kommentare