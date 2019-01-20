WGT 2019: LORD OF THE LOST, HAUJOBB und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



AGONOIZE (D)

TAMARYN (USA)

ABSURD MINDS (D)

GROUND NERO (B)

SOMAN (D)

COLD SHOWERS (USA)

LORD OF THE LOST (D)

STILL CORNERS (USA)

HAUJOBB (D)

DYSTOPIAN SOCIETY (I)

Für die Post-Punk und Shoegaze-Fans dürfte dabei die Band TAMARYN interessant sein.

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

