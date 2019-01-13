WGT 2019: WITT, HÄMATOM, FREAKANGEL und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



MEGAHERZ (D)

HÄMATOM (D)

SAD LOVERS AND GIANTS (GB)

URZE DE LUME (P)

WITT (D)

VOWWS (AUS)

FREAKANGEL (EST)

A SLICE OF LIFE (B)

PLEASURE SYMBOLS (AUS)

JONATHAN BREE (NZ)

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.