WGT 2019: WITT, HÄMATOM, FREAKANGEL und weitere Bands bestätigt
Kommentieren
13.01.2019 | 19:49
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
MEGAHERZ (D)
HÄMATOM (D)
SAD LOVERS AND GIANTS (GB)
URZE DE LUME (P)
WITT (D)
VOWWS (AUS)
FREAKANGEL (EST)
A SLICE OF LIFE (B)
PLEASURE SYMBOLS (AUS)
JONATHAN BREE (NZ)
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- Quelle:
- www.wave-gotik-treffen.de
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- wgt 2019 wave gotik treffen 2019 leipzig festival 2019 agra markkleeberg megaherz haematom sad lovers and giants urze de lume witt vowws freakangel a slice of life pleasure symbols jonathan bree
0 Kommentare