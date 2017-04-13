WGT: Neue Bands bestätigt!

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:



NIM VIND (CDN)

CODEX EMPIRE (GB)

WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW (A)

BOX AND THE TWINS (D)

SUTCLIFFE JÜGEND (GB)

THE VISION BLEAK (D)

THE EYE OF TIME (F)

DUNKELSCHÖN (D)

DORSETSHIRE & GÄSTE (D)



Das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2017 findet vom 2. Juni bis 5. Juni 2017 in Leipzig statt. Tickets gibt es bereits im Vorverkauf. Der Versand wird Mitte März erfolgen.

Quelle: www.wave-gotik-treffen.de Redakteur: Leoni Dowidat Tags: wave gotik treffen nim vind codex empire whispers in the shadow box and the twins sutcliffe jügend the vision bleak the eye of time dunkelschön dorsetshire gäste