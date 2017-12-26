WHITESNAKE: Video zu 'Burn (live)'
Kommentieren
Vor zwei Jahren tourte Coverdale mit DEEP PURPLE-Klassikern. Dass daraufhin natürlich ein Live-Album folgen würde, war zu erwarten gewesen. Am 19. Januar ist es soweit, "The Purple Tour" wird als Paket aus CD und DVD oder Blu-ray über Frontiers erscheinen. Darauf enthalten werden diese Lieder sein:
Burn
Bad Boys
Love Ain’t No Stranger
The Gypsy
Give Me All Your Love
Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
Mistreated
You Fool No One
Soldier Of Fortune
Is This Love
Fool For Your Loving
Here I Go Again
Still Of The Night
DVD/Blu-ray Contents:
Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo
Burn – Music Video
Band Interviews
Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio:
You Keep On Moving
Lay Down Stay Down
Lotsanotes
Stormbringer
Hier ist ein Vorgeschmack in Form von 'Burn': Youtube.
Und hier ist 'Fool For Your Loving': Youtube.
Dazu gibt es auch eine Reihe Trailer, die wir euch nicht vorenthalten wollen:
Trailer 1: Youtube.
Trailer 2: Youtube.
Trailer 3: Youtube.
Trailer 4: Youtube.
- Quelle:
- Bravewords
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- whitesnake the purple tour
0 Kommentare