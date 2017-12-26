WHITESNAKE: Video zu 'Burn (live)'

Vor zwei Jahren tourte Coverdale mit DEEP PURPLE-Klassikern. Dass daraufhin natürlich ein Live-Album folgen würde, war zu erwarten gewesen. Am 19. Januar ist es soweit, "The Purple Tour" wird als Paket aus CD und DVD oder Blu-ray über Frontiers erscheinen. Darauf enthalten werden diese Lieder sein:

Burn

Bad Boys

Love Ain’t No Stranger

The Gypsy

Give Me All Your Love

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

Mistreated

You Fool No One

Soldier Of Fortune

Is This Love

Fool For Your Loving

Here I Go Again

Still Of The Night



DVD/Blu-ray Contents:

Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo

Burn – Music Video

Band Interviews



Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio:

You Keep On Moving

Lay Down Stay Down

Lotsanotes

Stormbringer

Hier ist ein Vorgeschmack in Form von 'Burn': Youtube.

Und hier ist 'Fool For Your Loving': Youtube.

Dazu gibt es auch eine Reihe Trailer, die wir euch nicht vorenthalten wollen:

Trailer 1: Youtube.

Trailer 2: Youtube.

Trailer 3: Youtube.

Trailer 4: Youtube.

