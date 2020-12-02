WITHIN NOSTALGIA mit dem nächsten Clip
02.12.2020 | 22:10
Die kanadische Metalband WITHIN NOSTALGIA stellt mit 'Beneath Unworthy Presence' einen weiteren Titel ihres neuen Minialbums "Void & Decay", das am 18. Dezember erscheinen soll, mit einem Textclip bei YouTube vor.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- within nostalgia beneath unworthy presence void decay
