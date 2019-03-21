ZARPA: "Viento Divino" erscheint am 17. Mai
Kommentieren
21.03.2019 | 20:38
TRACKLIST:
Die spanische Heavy Metal Band ZARPA veröffentlicht am 17. Mai via Pure Steel Records ihr neues Album mit dem Titel "Viento Divino". Der Vorverkauf hierfür startet bereits am 03. Mai.
TRACKLIST:
1. Al Despertar
2. Centinelas De La Tierra
3. Corazon De Dragon
4. Yo Contra El Mundo
5. La Bestia
6. Viento Divino
7. El Dia Final
8. Los Ojos De Ibrahim
9. La Caja De Pandora
10. Tiempo de Luchar
Total Playing Time: 47:49 min
LINE-UP:
Vicente Feijóo – Gesang und Gitarre
Serafín Mendoza – Gitarre
Vicente Romero – Bass
Bienvenido Godoy – Schlagzeug
- Quelle:
- Pure Steel Records
- Redakteur:
- Mahoni Ledl
- Tags:
- zarpa viento divino pure steel records
0 Kommentare