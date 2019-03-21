Die spanische Heavy Metal Band ZARPA veröffentlicht am 17. Mai via Pure Steel Records ihr neues Album mit dem Titel "Viento Divino". Der Vorverkauf hierfür startet bereits am 03. Mai.

TRACKLIST:

1. Al Despertar

2. Centinelas De La Tierra

3. Corazon De Dragon

4. Yo Contra El Mundo

5. La Bestia

6. Viento Divino

7. El Dia Final

8. Los Ojos De Ibrahim

9. La Caja De Pandora

10. Tiempo de Luchar

Total Playing Time: 47:49 min



LINE-UP:

Vicente Feijóo – Gesang und Gitarre

Serafín Mendoza – Gitarre

Vicente Romero – Bass

Bienvenido Godoy – Schlagzeug