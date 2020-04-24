[EVERTRAPPED] mit der nächsten Hörprobe

Die Melodic-Death-Gruppe [EVERTRAPPED] aus Kanada ist aktuell mit einem Textclip zu 'Truth Behind Disorder' bei YouTube am Start. Die Nummer ist vom neuen Album "The Last Extinction", das am 22. Mai erscheinen soll.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: evertrapped truth behind disorder the last extinction