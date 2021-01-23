ABSTRAKT: Neue Single 'Etherstorms' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Symphonic-Black-Metal-Band ABSTRAKT hat mit 'Etherstorms' die zweite Single ihres neuen Albums "Uncreation" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 25.02.2021 via Inverse Records erscheinen. Im Dezember wurde bereits der Song 'Radiant Darkness' herausgebracht.



Die Band sagt dazu: "Even though Radiant Darkness left you missing some teeth and with blackened eyes it was just a calm before the storm. The esoteric rage of 'Etherstorms', massive choirs and overwhelming orchestrations will expand the listener's mind and open a portal to another dimension."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Ex Vanitas

2. From Chaos to Creation

3. Etherstorms

4. The Great Chasm of Humanity

5. Prophet of Fire

6. The Ascendant

7. Inferno

8. Radiant Darkness

9. Screaming for Vengeance

10. Uncreation

