ABYSS: Neue Single 'Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo' veröffentlicht

Die deutsche Black-Metal-Band ABYSS hat mit 'Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er ist auf der neuen Split-Veröffentlichung mit der slowakischen Post-Black-Metal-Band BESNA enthalten. Das Werk wird am 12.09.2020 via Wolfmond Prduction erscheinen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. ABYSS - Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo

2. BESNA - Cesta Krvi

3. ABYSS - Din Of Celestial Birds

4. BESNA - Jazero

Die Split-Veröffentlichung ist bereits auf der Bandcamp-Seite vorbestellbar.