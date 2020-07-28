ABYSS: Neue Single 'Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo' veröffentlicht
28.07.2020 | 21:20
Die deutsche Black-Metal-Band ABYSS hat mit 'Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er ist auf der neuen Split-Veröffentlichung mit der slowakischen Post-Black-Metal-Band BESNA enthalten. Das Werk wird am 12.09.2020 via Wolfmond Prduction erscheinen.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. ABYSS - Odi Profanum Vulgus Et Arceo
2. BESNA - Cesta Krvi
3. ABYSS - Din Of Celestial Birds
4. BESNA - Jazero
Die Split-Veröffentlichung ist bereits auf der Bandcamp-Seite vorbestellbar.
