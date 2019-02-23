AMANDA PALMER: Tourdaten für September veröffentlicht

Die Sängerin AMANDA PALMER wird im März ihr neues Album "There Will Be No Intermission" veröffentlichen. Dazu wird die Musikerin und Pianistin, die mit der Band THE DRESDEN DOLLS bekannt geworden ist, im September nach Deutschland kommen, um ihren Fans das neue Werk auf der Bühne zu präsentieren.



Zum neuen Album sagt sie: "Most of these songs were exercises in survival. This isn’t really the record that I was planning to make. But loss and death kept happening in real-time, and these songs became my therapeutic arsenal of tools for making sense of it all." Und Amanda fügt hinzu: "I’ve never been nervous about releasing a record before, but this one is different. The rise of global fascism alongside the spreading fire of #MeToo has forgeda louder megaphone for all women, and we’re all seeing that radical truth is infectious. I feel more urgency than ever to share the naked truth of my experiences. The kind of stories that I’m sharing on this record -abortion, miscarriage, cancer, grief, the darker sides of parenthood -have been therapeutic and frightening to write. But every time I play them for my friends and fans, the nodding heads of empathy have lit a fire under my ass to record and release them."



Tickets für die Shows sind bereits auf eventim.de erhältlicht. Ab dem 26. Februar, 15 Uhr gibt es die Tickets ab 25,00 Euro zzgl. Gebühren an allen bekannten CTS-Vorverkaufsstellen.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



06.09.2019 Berlin - Admiralspalast

11.09.2019 München - Kongresshalle

13.09.2019 Offenbach - Capitol

18.09.2019 Stuttgart - Theaterhaus

19.09.2019 Essen - Colosseum

24.09.2019 Hamburg - Laeiszhalle

25.09.2019 Leipzig - Haus Auensee

Quelle: FKP Scorpio Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: amanda palmer there will be no intermission tour 2019 the dresden dolls